UConn vs. St. John's live updates: Huskies, Red Storm meet for Big East Tournament title for third time

The stage is set for the Big East Conference title game between No. 1 seed St. John's and No. 2 seed UConn. This will be the third time the Big East foes have faced each other this season, with the series tied at one win apiece.



St. John's is seeking its second consecutive Big East title under coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm advanced to Saturday's title game after defeating Providence in the quarterfinals and Seton Hall in the semifinals. St. John's has never won back-to-back Big East titles. Pitino's squad enters the weekend as a No. 5 seed in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections.



UConn could win its second Big East title in three years under coach Dan Hurley with a victory at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Huskies are currently a No. 1 seed in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections, after Florida lost to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals. With a win over St. John's, the Huskies could have the inside track on joining Duke, Arizona and Michigan on the No. 1 line.



The last time these two teams played each other was less than three weeks ago, when UConn recorded a blowout 72-40 win over St. John's. The stakes of this matchup have not been higher, with the winner claiming bragging rights and the Big East crown.

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights as UConn faces St. John's in the Big East Tournament Championship Game.