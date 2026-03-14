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UConn vs. St. John's live updates: Huskies, Red Storm meet for Big East Tournament title for third time

UConn and St. John's meet at Madison Square Garden for the championship of the Big East Tournament

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The stage is set for the Big East Conference title game between No. 1 seed St. John's and No. 2 seed UConn. This will be the third time the Big East foes have faced each other this season, with the series tied at one win apiece.

St. John's is seeking its second consecutive Big East title under coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm advanced to Saturday's title game after defeating Providence in the quarterfinals and Seton Hall in the semifinals. St. John's has never won back-to-back Big East titles. Pitino's squad enters the weekend as a No. 5 seed in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections.

UConn could win its second Big East title in three years under coach Dan Hurley with a victory at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Huskies are currently a No. 1 seed in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections, after Florida lost to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals. With a win over St. John's, the Huskies could have the inside track on joining Duke, Arizona and Michigan on the No. 1 line.

The last time these two teams played each other was less than three weeks ago, when UConn recorded a blowout 72-40 win over St. John's. The stakes of this matchup have not been higher, with the winner claiming bragging rights and the Big East crown.

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights as UConn faces St. John's in the Big East Tournament Championship Game. 

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How St. John's got here

St. John's advanced to the title after defeating No. 4 seed Seton Hall 78-68 in the first semifinal game on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York. With the loss, Seton Hall faces an uphill climb heading into the weekend to secure an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. 

2026 Big East Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, results as UConn, St. John's meet for title
Cameron Salerno
2026 Big East Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, results as UConn, St. John's meet for title
 
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Bracketology: Arizona vs. Houston offers high stakes as potential NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds refuse to flinch

No one in the mix for the No. 1 overall seed or the fourth No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament has flinched during conference tournament action, which sets up a high-stakes Saturday for the Bracketology picture. Duke and Arizona will each be vying for conference tournament titles while Michigan is playing in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The Blue Devils, Wolverines and Wildcats are locks to be No. 1 seeds regardless of what happens. But their order will be determined by the final results that transpire before Sunday's selection show on CBS. If Duke beats Virginia in the ACC Tournament title game, it will be well-positioned to claim the No. 1 overall seed. 

However, there is little separating the Blue Devils from Arizona and Michigan. If Arizona takes out Houston for the Big 12 Tournament crown, the Wildcats will also have a strong case to be No. 1 overall. 

Bracketology: Arizona vs. Houston offers high stakes as potential NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds refuse to flinch
David Cobb
Bracketology: Arizona vs. Houston offers high stakes as potential NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds refuse to flinch
David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 9:20 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 5:20 pm EDT
 
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Change on the No. 1 seed line

With Florida falling 91-74 to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinals, the Gators are off the No. 1 seed line for now. Who lands as the final No. 1 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology will ultimately be determined by the outcomes of the Big 12 and Big East Tournament title games.

— If Houston beats Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament title game, it will be the fourth No. 1 seed in our final projection, regardless of what UConn does.
— If UConn wins and Houston loses, UConn will be the fourth No. 1 seed.
— If both UConn and Houston lose, Florida will likely regain the fourth No. 1 seed in our final CBS Sports Bracketology projection

David Cobb
March 14, 2026, 9:00 PM
Mar. 14, 2026, 5:00 pm EDT
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