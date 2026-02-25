First place in the Big East will be on the line when the 15th-ranked St. John's Red Storm takes on the sixth-ranked Connecticut Huskies on Wednesday. St. John's is coming off an 81-52 win over Creighton on Saturday, while UConn earned a 73-63 win at Villanova that same day. The Red Storm (22-5, 15-1 Big East), who have won 13 in a row, are 8-0 on the road this season. The Huskies (25-3, 15-2 Big East), who have won three of five, are 13-2 on their home floor.

Tipoff from PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. St. John's leads the all-time series 40-34, including an 81-72 decision on Feb. 6. UConn is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest St. John's vs. UConn odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any UConn vs. St. John's picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated St. John's vs. UConn 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Connecticut vs. St. John's:

St. John's vs. UConn spread: UConn -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
St. John's vs. UConn over/under: 144.5 points
St. John's vs. UConn money line: UConn -231, St. John's +188

Top St. John's vs. UConn predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (144.5 points). The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has hit in five of the last 10 St. John's games, and in eight of the last nine Connecticut games. St. John's is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games. UConn, meanwhile, is 3-7 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Red Storm to have three players score 10.7 points or more, including Zuby Eliofor's projected 15.1 points. The Huskies are projected to have five players score 12.6 or more points, led by Solo Ball, who is projected to score 16.2 points. The model is projecting 149 combined points as the Over clears in almost 60% of simulations.

How to make UConn vs. St. John's picks

