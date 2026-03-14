The past two winners of the Big East Tournament square off on Saturday in the 2026 Big East Tournament championship game as the top-seeded St. John's Red Storm take on the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies. Rick Pitino's St. John's squad won this tournament in 2025, while Dan Hurley's Huskies won it in 2024 on the way to to their second straight national championship that year. These teams split their two regular season games against each other this season both straight up and against the spread.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 3.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. St. John's odds, while the over/under is 140.5. Before making any St. John's vs. UConn picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated UConn vs. St. John's 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for St. John's vs. UConn:

UConn vs. St. John's spread: UConn -3.5 UConn vs. St. John's over/under: 140.5 points UConn vs. St. John's money line: UConn -155, St. John's +130 UConn vs. St. John's picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. St. John's streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top UConn vs. St. John's predictions

After 10,000 simulations of St. John's vs. UConn, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (140.5 points). St. John's is averaging just over 80 points per game in the Big East Tournament thus far. UConn, meanwhile, dropped 93 in its first matchup against Xavier before having a low-scoring game against Georgetown in the semifinals.

The last time these teams met at MSG, a home game for St. John's on Feb. 6, they combined for 153 points, easily clearing the total in that one (143.5). This time around, the model is projecting 148 combined points as the Over clears in 71% of simulations.

How to make St. John's vs. UConn picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. St. John's, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.