The top two teams in the Big East clash when the third-ranked UConn Huskies battle the No. 22-ranked St. John's Red Storm in a key matchup on Friday night. Connecticut is coming off a 92-60 win over Xavier on Tuesday, while St. John's defeated DePaul 68-56 that same night. The Huskies (22-1, 12-0 Big East), who have won 18 games in a row, are 7-0 as the road team this season. The Red Storm (17-5, 10-1 Big East), who have won eight in a row, are 10-2 as the home team in 2025-26.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 8 p.m. ET. St. John's leads the all-time series 39-34, including wins in each of the last two meetings. UConn is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. St. John's odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any St. John's vs. UConn picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 14 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 8-1 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated UConn vs. St. John's 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UConn vs. St. John's:

UConn vs. St. John's spread: UConn -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook UConn vs. St. John's over/under: 144.5 points UConn vs. St. John's money line: UConn -152, St. John's +127 UConn vs. St. John's picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. St. John's streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make UConn vs. St. John's picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (145.5 points). The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in seven of the past 10 UConn games and in five of the past seven St. John's games. The Huskies are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Red Storm are 7-3 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Huskies to have five players register 11.5 points or more, including Alex Karaban's projected 15.7 points. The Red Storm, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 10 or more points, led by Zuby Ejiofor, who is projected to score 15.2 points. The model projects a combined total of 149 points as the Over clears in more than 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. St. John's, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Connecticut vs. St. John's spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.