UConn star Jalen Adams charged with misdemeanor, suspended after scooter accident

UConn sophomore guard Jalen Adams, the Huskies' leading scorer last season, may be unavailable to start the college basketball season.

Adams was charged with "evading responsibility" after leaving the scene of a motorized scooter accident on campus Wednesday night. According to the New Haven Register, Adams was involved in the accident while racing a motorized scooter on campus Wednesday night, then left the scene to prompt the charge. He's since been released on a $500 bond and is set to appear in court on Nov. 21.

Adams was subsequently suspended from practice on Thursday because of conduct detrimental to the team. His status, according to the school, will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Police say Adams was one of four men who were racing their motorized scooters on Wednesday night when Adams hit the back of another. He left the broken scooter at the scene and hopped on the back of another, and police found them shortly after at a local business where he was issued a misdemeanor summons.

"It's a distraction," UConn coach Kevin Ollie said. "But, guys are gonna step up, play hard, play aggressive, and we'll see about tomorrow."

The Huskies tip their season off Friday night at 7 p.m. ET against Colgate at the Gampel Pavilion in Mansfield, Connecticut.