UConn to evaluate coach Kevin Ollie after the season

UConn's run of disappointment from last season has spilled over into this season, with the 11-12 Huskies again trending in the wrong direction down the stretch under coach Kevin Ollie.

Factor in the recently announced NCAA probe into the program for potential rules violations, and it's easy to see why morale in Storrs surrounding the men's basketball program is nearing an all-time low. And confidence in the coach that took them to a national title in 2014 is equally fading.

Those circumstances led to UConn athletic director David Benedict speaking publicly Tuesday and acknowledging that, while things look bleak now, the university will fight to protect the image of the program.

"We're going to fight to protect our university brand," Benedict said of the NCAA probe. "We're going to fight to protect our men's basketball program because we believe we've been doing all of those things and we're very committed to compliance."

As for the embattled Ollie, Benedict says his job is safe for the remainder of the season but assured fans that the program would be evaluated after the season – including a hard look at Ollie's status moving forward.

"We've had some unbelievable finishes to our seasons," Benedict said. "Let's not jump out and get ahead of ourselves. Let's continue to evaluate. At the time the season is over that will be the appropriate time to start to look at all aspects of the program."

Ollie is 124-73 since taking over the UConn men's program but has missed the NCAA Tournament in three of five seasons at the helm, and is likely to miss it again this season.