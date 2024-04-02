The 2024 Final Four features the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 seed UConn Huskies squaring off on Saturday evening. In their Elite Eight contest, the Crimson Tide topped the Clemson Tigers 89-82. Meanwhile, UConn completely dominated Illinois en route to a 77-52 victory on Mar. 30.

Tipoff from the State Farm Stadium in Arizona is set for 8:49 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 12-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 161.5. Before making any UConn vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and its bracket picks rank in the 92nd percentile among all CBS Sports Bracket Challenge entries so far in 2024. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Alabama and just locked in its Final Four predictions. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Alabama vs. Connecticut:

UConn vs. Alabama spread: Huskies -12

UConn vs. Alabama over/under: 161.5 points

UConn vs. Alabama money line: Huskies -729, Crimson Tide +504

UCONN: 17-5 ATS this season in road or neutral games

BAMA: 22-14 ATS this season

UConn vs. Alabama picks:

Why Alabama can cover

Senior guard Mark Sears is a reliable scorer for the Crimson Tide. Sears absorbs contact at the rim but has the ability to knock down perimeter shots consistently. The Alabama native logs 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In his last outing, Sears had 23 points and three boards.

Senior guard Aaron Estrada is an aggressive, downhill scoring threat. Estrada can explode to the rim and be an effective shot-creator in the mid-range area. The New Jersey native averages 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. On Mar. 28 versus UNC, he notched 19 points, four boards and three assists.

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton continues to impact the game in many different areas. Newton scans the floor in a hurry to get his teammates involved while being a productive offensive force. He leads the team in scoring (15) and assists (6.1) with 6.7 rebounds per game. On Mar. 24 versus Northwestern, Newton finished with 20 points and 10 assists.

Sophomore center Donovan Clingan overpowers opposing players in the lane. Clingan sets powerful screens and uses his soft touch around the basket. The Connecticut native puts up 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and shoots 64% from the floor. In the win over Illinois, Clingan dropped a double-double of 22 points, 10 boards and five blocks.

How to make UConn vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 160 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations.

So who wins Alabama vs. UConn, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time?