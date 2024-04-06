The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies and the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide link up on Saturday evening in the 2024 Final Four. The winner advances to play either Purdue or NC State in the national title game on Monday. UConn is eyeing a back-to-back championship and its sixth overall. Meanwhile, Alabama is looking to secure its first national title as a program and it would become the fifth No. 4 seed to ever win it all.

Tipoff from the State Farm Stadium in Arizona is set for 8:49 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 160.5. Before making any UConn vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UConn vs. Alabama spread: Huskies -11.5

UConn vs. Alabama over/under: 160.5 points

UConn vs. Alabama money line: Huskies -727, Crimson Tide +499

UCONN: 17-5 ATS this season in road or neutral games

BAMA: 22-14 ATS this season

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide offense has been extremely efficient for the 2023-24 season. They have multiple ball handlers and shot creators. Alabama ranked first in the nation in scoring offense (90.6), while shooting 37% from downtown and averaging 16.1 assists per game. Senior guard Mark Sears is one of the main contributors in the backcourt for Alabama.

The Alabama native has a knack for getting to his spots with ease and can take over offensively when needed. He averages 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's scored at least 22 points in eight of his last nine games. In the Elite Eight win over Clemson, Sears tallied 23 points and made seven 3-pointers.

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies' roster is very deep and they have contributors in the starting lineup and coming off the bench as well. Freshman guard Stephon Castle has been a solid playmaker in the backcourt but is able to create shots for himself with ease. The Georgia native takes what the defense gives him but has a blazing quick first step. He averages 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

In the Sweet 16 win over San Diego State, Castle had 16 points, 11 boards and two assists. Senior guard Hassan Diarra gives UConn a spark off the bench. Diarra plays in about 20 minutes a contest but he impacts the game in multiple different aspects. The New York native logs 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's scored in double digits in back-to-back games.

