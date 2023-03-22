A Sweet 16 showdown features the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 4 seed Connecticut Huskies squaring off on Thursday night in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks are rolling into this matchup feeling good after upsetting the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks 72-71. Meanwhile, UConn knocked off Saint Mary's 70-55 on Sunday evening. This is the first Sweet 16 appearance since 2014 for the Huskies. On the flip side, Arkansas has made this round in three straight tournaments.

Tip-off from Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.

Arkansas vs. UConn: Huskies -3.5

Arkansas vs. UConn over/under: 140 points

Arkansas vs. UConn money line: Huskies -180, Razorbacks +152

ARK: The Razorbacks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven neutral site games

CONN: The Huskies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Why UConn can cover

Junior forward Adama Sanogo is a powerful option in the frontcourt. Sanogo has a good post up game with a soft touch around the rim. The native of Mali takes efficient shots and is a solid rebounder. Sanogo leads the squad in points (17.3) and rebounds (7.5), while shooting 60% from the field. He has finished with a double-double in two of his last three games. On March 17 versus Iona, Sanogo notched 28 points and 13 boards.

Senior guard Tristen Newton does it all on the floor for the Huskies. Newton has good ball handles and court vision as a passer. The Texas native averages 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. In the second-round victory over Saint Mary's, Newton totaled 13 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Why Arkansas can cover

Junior guard Ricky Council IV is an assertive, downhill scorer for the Razorbacks. Council IV thrives in transition and finishes in the lane with dunks and acrobatic layups. The North Carolina native logs 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. In the first-round win over Illinois, Council IV finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Anthony Black, who is expected to play through a back injury, has the skill set to impact the game in a multitude of ways. Black is able to break down the defense due to his ball handles and willingness to get teammates involved. The Texas native averages 12.6 points, 5.1 rebound, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. On March 9 against Auburn, he racked up 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

