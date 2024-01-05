The fourth-ranked UConn Huskies will open a two-game road trip on Friday when they take on the Butler Bulldogs in a key Big East Conference matchup at Indianapolis. The Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East), who have won two in a row and five of six, are 0-2 on the road in 2023-24. The Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2), who have lost two in a row, are 8-0 on their home floor this season. Butler has not played at home since defeating Georgetown 74-64 on Dec. 19. UConn center Donovan Clingan (foot) is out.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. UConn leads the all-time series 7-0, including a 3-0 mark at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Huskies are 6-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Butler odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any Butler vs. UConn picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UConn vs. Butler. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Butler vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Butler spread: UConn -6

UConn vs. Butler over/under: 144.5 points

UConn vs. Butler money line: UConn -259, Butler +209

UConn: The Huskies have won 15 of their last 17 games (+12.10 units on ML)

Butler: The Bulldogs have hit the team total under in 20 of their last 30 games (+8.40 units)

UConn vs. Butler picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

Guard Cam Spencer is one of four Huskies averaging double-figure scoring. The fifth-year senior is in his first season with UConn after spending last year at Rutgers. In 14 starts, he is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes of action. He is connecting on 49.6% of his shots from the floor, including 45.6% from 3-point range, and 88.9% of his free throws. He is coming off a 20-point performance in the win against DePaul.

Senior guard Tristen Newton, in his second year with the program, has scored 10 or more points 11 times, and has posted two double-doubles and one triple-double this year. The triple-double was a 15-point, 13-assist and 10-rebound effort in a 90-60 win over Manhattan on Nov. 24. For the season, Newton is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes of play. He is hitting 43.8% of his shots and 81.6% of his free throws. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Butler can cover

Junior guard Pierre Brooks, a transfer from Michigan State, powers the Bulldogs' offense. In 14 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 32.7 minutes of action. He is connecting on 48.9% of his shots from the floor, including 37.9% from 3-point range, and 72.2% of his free throws. He has reached double-figure scoring in every game, including a season-high 26 in an 88-78 win over Penn State on Nov. 24.

Senior guard Jahmyl Telfort, a transfer from Northeastern, is also making a big impact for the Bulldogs. In 14 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes of play. He is connecting on 84.2% of his free throws. Telfort has scored 10 or more points in 11 games, including a 26-point effort in a 103-95 overtime win over Texas Tech on Nov. 30. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Butler vs. UConn picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Butler, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 101-66 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.