The No. 11 Creighton Bluejays and the No. 23 Connecticut Huskies will face off in a Big East clash at noon ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is 10-4 overall and 7-2 at home, while the Huskies are 7-2 overall and 3-0 on the road. The Huskies are 7-2 against the spread this season. Creighton has a 6-8 ATS mark.

The Bluejays are favored by eight points in the latest Creighton vs. UConn odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139.

Creighton vs. Connecticut spread: Creighton -8

Creighton vs. Connecticut over-under: 139 points

What you need to know about Creighton

The Bluejays fell 74-70 to the Providence Friars on Wednesday. Guard Denzel Mahoney had a rough night, finishing with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. It was the second consecutive loss for Creighton, a team that had won the prior six games.

Mahoney leads the team in scoring with 15.1 ppg, while guard Marcus Zegarowski averages 14.3 ppg. The Bluejays average 81.1 points per game, and they're holding opponents to 69.4 on average.

What you need to know about Connecticut

The Huskies fell 74-70 to the St. John's Red Storm on Monday. Despite the defeat, UConn got a solid performance out of guard Tyrese Martin, who had 14 points along with six steals and six boards. The loss was just the second of the year and it snapped a four-game winning streak for the Huskies

UConn star guard and leading scorer James Bouknight (elbow) remains out. Martin (11.0 ppg) leads UConn's active players in scoring. Guard R.J. Cole (10.6 ppg) and forward Tyler Polley (10.0 ppg) will also help carry the scoring load.

