Teams on a bit of a roll clash when the No. 18-ranked Creighton Bluejays battle the top-ranked Connecticut Huskies in a key Big East Conference matchup on Wednesday. The Bluejays (13-4, 4-2 Big East), who are just one game out of first place in the conference, have won four in a row, including a 66-65 win over St. John's on Saturday. The Huskies (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who are tied for the league lead with Seton Hall, have won five in a row. UConn is coming off an 80-67 win over Georgetown on Sunday.

Tipoff from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Creighton leads the all-time series 6-1, and hold a 2-1 edge in road games against UConn, and are 1-1 at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Creighton vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.

UConn vs. Creighton spread: UConn -6.5

UConn vs. Creighton over/under: 144 points

UConn vs. Creighton money line: UConn -274, Creighton +221

CREI: The Bluejays have hit the first-half money line in 30 of their last 36 games (+20.55 units)

UCONN: The Huskies have won 15 of their last 17 games (+12.10 units on ML)

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Cam Spencer, who played at Rutgers last season, leads the Huskies in scoring and is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is connecting on 51.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 46.8% from 3-point range, and 87.5% from the free throw line. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last five games, including a 20-point and seven-rebound performance in the win over Georgetown. He had a season-high 25-point performance in an 87-53 win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 14.

Sophomore forward Alex Karaban, who averaged 9.3 points on last year's national championship team, has improved even more this season. In 17 games, all starts, Karaban is averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and one block in 31.2 minutes of action. He is coming off a 26-point and five-rebound effort in the win over Georgetown. He also scored 26 points, while pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out three assists in a 101-63 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 9.

Why Creighton can cover

The Bluejays have three players averaging 15.9 points per game or better. Fifth-year senior Baylor Scheierman leads the way, averaging 18 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. In 17 starts, he has registered six double-doubles, including a 17-point and 12-rebound effort in the win over St. John's on Saturday. He scored 18 points and pulled down 12 boards in a 77-60 win over Georgetown on Jan. 2.

Another weapon on offense is junior guard Trey Alexander. In 17 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in a team-high 34.9 minutes. He has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season. He is one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List.

How to make Creighton vs. UConn picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total.

So who wins UConn vs. Creighton, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 110-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.