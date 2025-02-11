The No. 24 Creighton Bluejays will host the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies in Big East play on Tuesday on CBS Sports Network. Creighton is 18-6 overall, including 11-2 in the Big East. UConn is 16-7 overall, including 8-4 in the Big East. The Bluejays defeated the Huskies, 68-63, in Connecticut on Jan. 18 in their first meeting of the season and Creighton is 3-2 against UConn over the last three years. Creighton is also 4-0 all-time at home against UConn.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday from CenturyLink Center Omaha in Omaha, Neb. Creighton is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Creighton vs. UConn odds, while the over/under is 143.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

UConn vs. Creighton spread: Creighton -3.5

UConn vs. Creighton over/under: 143.5 points

UConn vs. Creighton money line: Creighton -161, UConn +134

UCONN: The Huskies are 3-2 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season

CRE: The Bluejays have covered the spread in 10 straight games

UConn vs. Creighton streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

The Huskies had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 68-62 loss to St. John's on Friday. Although this start hasn't met the standard and expectations of the two-time defending national champions, UConn has continued to display the ability to knock off top teams in a hostile environment as the Huskies defeated No. 9 Marquette, 77-69, on Feb. 1 before falling to St. John's. UConn has won each of its last two road games against ranked opponents, dating back to last season, and although the Huskies have seven losses this season, they have the second-lowest margin of defeat in college basketball at 5.4 points per loss. Liam McNeeley, the team's third-leading scorer, didn't play against Creighton in the first matchup, but he will play on Tuesday.

UConn lost four of five starters from last year's national championship team but returns junior forward Alex Karaban, who is second on the team in scoring at 14.4 ppg. Sophomore guard Solo Ball has emerged as the top scorer, averaging 15 ppg, and has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five contests. He's one of the top outside shooters in college basketball, ranking seventh in 3-point percentage (45.5%) this season, including making 7 of 9 triples against Marquette. If he can continue his hot shooting, UConn can exit with its first victory in Omaha in program history. See which team to pick here.

The Bluejays enter on a nine-game winning streak and have covered the spread in all nine of those victories as they are currently playing some of the best basketball in the nation. Many programs may be intimated by the UConn prestige and pedigree, but Creighton clearly isn't as the Bluejays are 8-2 all-time against the Huskies with all 10 games coming since the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season. Creighton even snapped UConn's 28-game home winning streak with its 68-63 victory on Jan. 18 behind 24 points from senior guard Jamiya Neal.

Creighton is led by a pair of fifth-year seniors. Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-1 center, leads Creighton with 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds this season and he had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds against UConn earlier this year. Guard Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 assists per game to complete a top veteran duo in the nation. Kalkbrenner is averaging 20.6 points on 64.6% shooting with 3.0 blocks in Big East play this season and would be the first Big East player over the last 20 seasons to average those statistics throughout a conference season. See which team to pick here.

