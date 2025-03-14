The UConn Huskies (22-9, 14-6) are looking to defend their conference title, but they must first face the Creighton Bluejays (22-9, 15-5) in the 2025 Big East Tournament semifinals on Friday. The Huskies had to overcome a first-half deficit in Thursday's quarterfinal round to ultimately top the Villanova Wildcats 73-56. Earlier in the evening, the Bluejays put on a thrilling quarterfinal performance as they came from behind to defeat the DePaul Blue Demons 85-81 in double overtime.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The latest Creighton vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus list the Huskies as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any UConn vs. Creighton picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Creighton vs. UConn and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for UConn vs. Creighton:

Creighton vs. UConn spread: Huskies -3.5

Creighton vs. UConn over/under: 139.5 points

Creighton vs. UConn money line: Huskies -185, Bluejays +153

Why Creighton can cover

The Bluejays have covered the spread in each of their last two games of the regular season to end the campaign 18-11-2. They also covered the spread as the 7.5-point underdogs in a 68-65 win against UConn back on Jan. 18.

Steven Ashworth led the conference with 3.2 three-pointers on average per game while Ryan Kalkbrenner ranked second in the Big East with 19.4 points per night. Creighton ranked second overall in combined team rebounds per game (37.0). That puts them in a good position against a UConn team that allowed 29.5 opposing rebounds a night during the season.

Why UConn can cover

The defending conference and national champions have not only won five straight games including Thursday's quarterfinal victory, but have covered the spread as the betting favorite in four straight. They also won and covered in their last game against Creighton on Feb. 11, 70-66 as 3.5-point underdogs.

Senior guard Hassan Diarra, who leads UConn in assists (6.0) and steals (1.6) has gotten a lot of support from the team's younger players. Forward Alex Karaban paced UConn on Thursday night with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Villanova. He totaled 10 points and six assists when the Huskies last faced the Blue Jays, while freshman Liam McNeeley lit Creighton up for 38 points.

How to make UConn vs. Creighton picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 140 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins UConn vs. Creighton, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?