We've got another exciting Big East matchup on the schedule as the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays and No. 1 UConn Huskies are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is 19-7 overall and 11-2 at home, while UConn is 24-2 overall and 6-2 on the road. The Bluejays have dominated this series in recent years, winning six of the last eight meetings agaisnt UConn.

This time around, UConn is favored by 3 points in the latest Creighton vs. UConn odds, and the over/under is 145 points. Before entering any UConn vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UConn vs. Creighton. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Creighton vs. UConn spread: Creighton +3

Creighton vs. UConn over/under: 145 points

Creighton vs. UConn money line: Creighton: +126, UConn: -150

Creighton vs. UConn picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Creighton

Creighton put the finishing touches on its 10th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. The Bluejays blew past the Butler Bulldogs 79-57. Creighton got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Baylor Scheierman out in front who dropped a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Another player making a difference was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and two steals. For the season, Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He's knocking down 64.1% of his field goals, which ranks 10th in the nation.

What you need to know about UConn

Meanwhile, UConn had already won 13 in a row and the Huskies went ahead and made it 14 on Saturday. The Huskies simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Marquette Golden Eagles 81-53 at home. UConn has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won 12 contests by 20 points or more this season.

UConn's win was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Donovan Clingan, who dropped a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tristen Newton was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds.

How to make Creighton vs. UConn picks

The model has simulated UConn vs. Creighton 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Creighton, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 136-89 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.