The Creighton Bluejays (9-6) and the No. 4 Connecticut Huskies (14-2) square off in a Big East matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Bluejays have rebounded nicely recently and are on a three-game win streak. Creighton dropped six in a row after starting the season off 6-0. On Jan. 3, the Bluejays beat Seton Hall 83-61. Meanwhile, UConn is on a two-game skid. In their previous outing, Providence knocked the Huskies 73-61.

Tip-off from in Storrs, Conn., is set for noon ET. The Huskies are 7-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Creighton vs. UConn picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Creighton and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Creighton vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Creighton spread: UConn -7

UConn vs. Creighton over/under: 141.5 points

UConn vs. Creighton money line: UConn -320, Creighton +250

UCONN: 10-5 ATS as favorites this season

CRE: 6-2 ATS this season against teams with a winning percentage of .650 or better

UConn vs. Creighton picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

Junior forward Adama Sanogo is a mobile and strong scoring threat in the frontcourt. Sanogo owns a reliable low-post offensive game with a soft touch around the rim. The Mali native can power his way to gain position in the paint. Sanogo leads the Big East in scoring (17.4) with 6.8 rebounds and shoots 60% from the field.

Sophomore Jordan Hawkins is a smooth shooting guard for the Huskies. Hawkins stretches the floor and is one of the top shooters on the team. The Maryland native has been making 39% of his 3-point attempts along with 14.6 points per game. He's dropped 20-plus in three of his last eight games. On Dec. 28, Hawkins logged 22 points, seven boards, and two steals.

Why Creighton can cover

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is an agile and lengthy presence down low. Kalkbrenner defends the paint very well, ranking fourth in the conference in blocks (1.9). The Missouri native has been able to finish through contact and use either hand at the basket. Kalkbrenner averages 15.3 points, seven rebounds and is second in the nation in field-goal percentage (76%). In his previous game, he dropped 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

Sophomore forward Arthur Kaluma is a good athlete with long arms. Kaluma has a 7-foot wingspan, using that to his advantage at the rim and when pulling down rebounds. The Arizona native logs 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. On Jan. 3, Kaluma put up his first double-double on the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

How to make Creighton vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 144 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Creighton? And which side of the spread cashes in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 30-16 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.