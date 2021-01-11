The Connecticut Huskies and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East clash at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Huskies are 6-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. UConn also has a 6-1 mark against the spread. DePaul is 2-2 ATS on the season.

The Huskies are favored by five points in the latest DePaul vs. UConn odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 140.

Here are several college basketball odds for Connecticut vs. DePaul:

DePaul vs. Connecticut spread: DePaul +5

DePaul vs. Connecticut over-under: 140 points

DePaul vs. Connecticut money line: DePaul +190; UConn -230

What you need to know about DePaul

DePaul came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates this past Saturday, falling 76-68. One thing holding the Blue Demons back was the mediocre play of guard Charlie Moore, who struggled at times. He finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court. Moore is averaging 14 points per game, behind only Javon Freeman-Liberty, who is averaging 15.8.

The Blue Demons have seen seven total games either cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Their only win came in their belated season opener against Western Illinois in a 91-72 final. Since that point, DePaul has dropped three straight, including an 82-61 final against UConn on Dec. 30.

What you need to know about UConn

Meanwhile, UConn strolled past the Butler Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 72-60. Forward Tyler Polley and guard Tyrese Martin were among the main playmakers for UConn as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points and the latter had 15 points in addition to seven boards. James Bouknight leads the team with 20.3 points per game, but he didn't play against Butler and is questionable (elbow) for Monday's matchup.

UConn's only loss of the season came against then-No. 9 Creighton in a 76-74 thriller on Dec. 20. Since that setback, the Huskies have knocked off DePaul, Marquette and Butler, all by at least 11 points.

