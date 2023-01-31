The No. 24 Connecticut Huskies will be looking to get back on track when they face the DePaul Blue Demons in a Big East clash on Tuesday night. UConn has lost four of its last five games, falling to sixth place in the conference standings. DePaul is on a three-game losing skid following an 89-69 setback against then-No. 16 Marquette, dropping to ninth place in the Big East.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Chicago. The Huskies are favored by 10 points in the latest DePaul vs. Connecticut odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145.5.

DePaul vs. Connecticut spread: DePaul +10

DePaul vs. Connecticut over/under: 145.5 points

DePaul vs. Connecticut money line: DePaul +400, Connecticut -550

Why DePaul can cover

UConn continues to struggle in conference play, losing for the fourth time in five games in its 82-79 loss to Xavier last Wednesday. The Huskies trailed by 15 points at halftime and were never able to get over the hump in the second half. They allowed the Musketeers to shoot 53.4% from the floor and 10 of 20 from 3-point range, which was too much to overcome.

Veteran guard Umoja Gibson led DePaul with 25 points in a loss to Marquette on Saturday, knocking down five of his seven 3-point tries. Gibson, who is averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game, scored 18 points in the second half. UConn has only covered the spread twice in its last 10 games, and it is just 2-10 against the spread in its last 12 road games.

Why Connecticut can cover

DePaul is the ideal opponent for UConn to face as it tries to get back on track, as the Blue Demons rank last in the conference in field goal percentage (42.3) and are riding a three-game losing streak. They were not competitive in the second half of their loss to Marquette on Saturday, getting outscored by 19 points following the intermission. DePaul struggled to contend with Marquette on the boards, getting outrebounded by a tally of 38-26.

UConn pulled within one point of Xavier several times in the second half after trailing by 15 points at halftime last Wednesday, giving the Huskies some momentum coming into this game. Adama Sanogo is the Big East's leading scorer with 16.9 points per game, while Jordan Hawkins poured in 26 second-half points against Xavier. Connecticut has won 15 of the 16 meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in nine of the last 11 matchups.

