The 11th-ranked Connecticut Huskies will look to win their seventh game in a row when they take on the DePaul Blue Demons in a Big East matchup on New Year's Day. UConn is coming off a 78-74 win at Butler on Dec. 21, while DePaul defeated Loyola Maryland 84-65 on Saturday. The Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East), who are 2-0 on the road, have won 18 games in a row against DePaul. The Blue Demons (9-4, 0-2 Big East), who have lost four of their last six games, are 9-1 on their home floor in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Wintrust Arena in Chicago is set for 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. UConn leads the all-time series 19-1, including 7-1 in games played in Chicago. UConn is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. DePaul odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UConn vs. DePaul:

UConn vs. DePaul spread: UConn -12.5



UConn vs. DePaul over/under: 146.5 points

UConn vs. DePaul money line: UConn –855, DePaul +569

UCONN: The Huskies have covered the spread in 26 of their last 39 games (+12.80 units)

DP: The Blue Demons have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 20 home games (+5.30 units)



Why you should back UConn

Junior forward Alex Karaban is one of four Huskies players averaging double-figure scoring. In 11 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks in 34.3 minutes. In the win at Butler, he scored 21 points, while adding six rebounds. He had 20 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists in a 94-89 overtime win over Xavier on Dec. 18.

Freshman forward Liam McNeeley is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. In 13 starts, he is averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31 minutes. In a 77-71 win over eighth-ranked Gonzaga, he scored 26 points, while adding eight rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes. He scored 20 points in a 73-72 loss to Colorado on Nov. 26 at the Maui Invitational.

Why you should back DePaul

Sophomore guard Jacob Meyer powers the Blue Demons. In 13 games, including six starts, he is averaging a team-high 14.5 points with four rebounds and one assist in 23.8 minutes. He is connecting on 45.5% of his field goals, including 43.2% from 3-point range, and 75.6% of his free throws. He scored 23 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 91-72 win over Wichita State on Dec. 14.

Senior guard Isaiah Rivera, who is in his first season at DePaul after one year at Illinois-Chicago and three at Colorado State, has started 12 of 13 games for the Blue Demons. He is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26 minutes. He is connecting 46.9% of his field goals, including 43.5% from 3-point range. In the win over Wichita State, he scored 17 points, while adding seven rebounds and four assists.

How to make UConn vs. DePaul picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, projecting 154 combined points.

So who wins UConn vs. DePaul, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time?