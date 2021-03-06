At first glance, Saturday's home game against Georgetown on CBS looks like a nice way for UConn to cap its first season back in the Big East. After all, the Hoyas (9-11, 7-8 Big East) already to lost to UConn by 13 just a couple weeks ago, and the Huskies (13-6, 10-6) have won five of six games to reach a projected No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's Bracketology.

But since that 70-57 home loss to the Huskies on Feb. 23, Georgetown has rattled off consecutive victories. In fact, the defeat against UConn is the Hoyas' only loss in their last five games. So this actually could be a trap game for UConn, which would register its first Quad 3 defeat of the season if it fails to take care of business heading into next week's Big East tournament.

These teams played some classic games when both were members of the old Big East, and the last time they played at Connecticut as conference foes back in 2013, Georgetown won a double-overtime thriller. Given how well the Hoyas have been playing recently, don't be shocked if this one comes down to the wire as well.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 12 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET Where : Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

: Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

CBS | CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, pick

UConn held Georgetown leading scorer Jamorko Pickett to just 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting in the first meeting, which was his lowest scoring output since Jan. 2. Look for the 6-foot-9 forward to have a better showing this time, but the Huskies are still the better team.. Prediction: UConn 74, Georgetown 70



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson UCONN -9.5 Connecticut Connecticut Georgetown Connecticut Georgetown Georgetown S/U Connecticut Connecticut Connecticut Connecticut Connecticut Connecticut

