A pair of AP Top 10 teams lock horns when the No. 5-ranked Connecticut Huskies battle the No. 10-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday in the 2023 Continental Tire Seattle Tip-off. The Huskies (9-1), who have won two in a row since suffering a 69-65 loss at Kansas on Dec. 1, have outscored their opponents by 10 or more points in each of their wins. UConn is coming off a 101-63 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Bulldogs (8-2), who have won six of seven, are coming off a 78-40 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

Tipoff from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle is set for 10 p.m. ET. UConn leads the all-time series 4-2, including an 82-54 win in the last meeting during last year's NCAA Tournament. The Huskies are 5.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Gonzaga odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Gonzaga vs. UConn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

UConn vs. Gonzaga spread: UConn -5.5

UConn vs. Gonzaga over/under: 150.5 points

UConn vs. Gonzaga money line: UConn -212, Gonzaga +175

UCONN: The Huskies have won 15 of their last 17 games (+12.10 units on ML)

GON: The Bulldogs have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 21 home games (+4.20 units)

Why Gonzaga can cover

Five Bulldogs are averaging 10 or more points per game, led by junior forward Graham Ike. He is in his first year with the program after playing two years at Wyoming. In 10 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal. In 33 starts for the Cowboys a year ago, he averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in nine games in 2023-24, including three double-doubles. He scored 14 points and grabbed 10 boards in an 89-76 win over USC on Dec. 2.

Senior forward Anton Watson is in his fifth season with the program and continues his improvement. In 10 starts, Watson is averaging 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is connecting on 58% of his field goals, including 38.9% from 3-point range. He has registered four double-doubles, including a 13-point and 13-rebound performance at Washington on Dec. 9.

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton helps power the Huskies, and is one of four UConn players averaging double-digit scoring. In 31.5 minutes of action, Newton is averaging 17 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is one of the team's top free throw shooters, connecting on 83.6% of his foul shots. Newton has scored 10 or more points in nine games, including a 31-point effort in the loss at Kansas. He has also recorded three double-doubles, the last being a 17-point and 10-rebound performance in an 84-64 win over New Hampshire on Nov. 27.

Senior guard Cam Spencer, in his first year in the program after spending last season at Rutgers, is one of the Huskies' most reliable shooters. He is connecting on 49% of his field goals, including 45.6% from 3-point range, and is an 89.3% free-throw shooter. He is coming off a 15-point, four-rebound and four-assist effort in the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. For the season, Spencer averages 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals.

