UConn vs. Indiana odds: 2019 Jimmy V Classic picks, predictions for Dec. 10 from proven computer model

It's a battle of teams trying to regain national reputations when the Indiana Hoosiers face the Connecticut Huskies in the 2019 Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers come into the game at 8-1 but suffered the sting of an 84-64 loss to Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener at home. That loss came after a 84-64 win against No. 17 Florida State four days earlier. The Huskies, meanwhile, have won four in a row and sit at 6-2, with a victory against No. 15 Florida. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Hoosiers are favored by 1.5-points in the latest UConn vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 140.

UConn vs. Indiana spread: Hoosiers -1.5

UConn vs. Indiana over-under: 140

UConn vs. Indiana money line: Hoosiers -119, Huskies +105

Indiana: Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis has four double-doubles in nine games

UConn: Five different Huskies have led the team in scoring in their eight games.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread in their last four games following a straight-up loss, and they have four players who average more than 13 points, led by senior guard Devonte Green and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who each score 14.8 per game. Jackson also is the leading rebounder at 8.7 and averages 2.1 blocked shots. With point guard Rob Phinisee likely to miss another game with an ankle injury, it will fall on Green and junior guard Al Durham (13.1 points per game) to run the offense.

They will get help from junior forward Justin Smith, who scores 13.8 points per game. Joey Brunk does the work in the low post, grabbing five rebounds and scoring 7.2. Green is shooting 51.7 percent from 3-point range, while Durham has made 14-of-32. The Hoosiers enter Tuesday's matchup ranked eighth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 50.8 and average 83.2 points per game.

The underdog is 5-0 in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Huskies like to spread the scoring around. They also crash the boards, ranking 31st in the nation in total rebounds with 40.75 per game. Six Huskies average at least nine points per game, led by guard Christian Vital. The senior is the team's leading scorer (14.8) and rebounder (8.3) and is almost automatic from the free-throw line at 93.9 percent, which ranks eighth in the nation.

Center Josh Carlton averages 12.4 points and pulls down 7.9 boards per game, while forward Akok Akok grabs 6.1 rebounds and blocks almost three shots per game. James Bouknight shoots 62.9 percent from the floor in averaging 11.4 points, and fellow guard Alterique Gilbert leads the team with 4.3 assists per game, and his quickness helps him frustrate opponents on defense. Plus, the Huskies have covered the spread in their last four against a team with a winning record.

