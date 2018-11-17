UConn vs. Iowa score: Huskies coach Dan Hurley greeted with cheers after getting ejected

UConn coach Dan Hurley is both a savvy coach, having already engineered a win the Huskies can hang their resume cap on by knocking out No. 15 Syracuse on Thursday, and also a social media sensation.

The first-year head coach who left Rhode Island for UConn went viral after transitioning from chest-bumping his player to calmly shaking the hand of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim after his team took down the Orange, and Friday, he again earned some popularity among the UConn faithful by getting booted from historic Madison Square Garden. As he made his way down the tunnel following a second technical foul and auto-ejection, fans chanted his name.

2 technical fouls and Dan Hurley gets ejected in his fourth game as a UConn Huskies Head Coach

Huskies fans roar a “Danny Hurley” chant in MSG after his ejection pic.twitter.com/QoYiriaowQ — Nick Mattioli (@nmattioli12) November 17, 2018

Hurley spent the final 104 seconds of game time in the locker room as UConn's tilt against Iowa was all but decided.

"We've just got to keep getting better, man," Hurley said via the Hartford Courant. "This isn't some Disney movie, like 'The Mighty Ducks' or whatever. It's going to take us time to get better and, hopefully, by January and February, we're like a really strong all-around team."

Iowa would go on to defeat UConn 91-72.