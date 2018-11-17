UConn vs. Iowa score: Huskies coach Dan Hurley greeted with cheers after getting ejected
Hurley became a viral sensation on back-to-back nights at MSG after getting booted Friday from the historic venue
UConn coach Dan Hurley is both a savvy coach, having already engineered a win the Huskies can hang their resume cap on by knocking out No. 15 Syracuse on Thursday, and also a social media sensation.
The first-year head coach who left Rhode Island for UConn went viral after transitioning from chest-bumping his player to calmly shaking the hand of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim after his team took down the Orange, and Friday, he again earned some popularity among the UConn faithful by getting booted from historic Madison Square Garden. As he made his way down the tunnel following a second technical foul and auto-ejection, fans chanted his name.
Hurley spent the final 104 seconds of game time in the locker room as UConn's tilt against Iowa was all but decided.
"We've just got to keep getting better, man," Hurley said via the Hartford Courant. "This isn't some Disney movie, like 'The Mighty Ducks' or whatever. It's going to take us time to get better and, hopefully, by January and February, we're like a really strong all-around team."
Iowa would go on to defeat UConn 91-72.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Party is over for Villanova
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the reigning national champs -- plus the Big Ten and...
-
Watch the Jamaica Classic on CBSSN
Georgetown headlines an eight-team field at the Jamaica Classic
-
Scouting Duke star Zion Williamson
What makes Zion a super NBA draft prospect, and what has he done well through three games
-
Watch No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 15 DePaul
The Fighting Irish, the reigning national champions, face a ranked opponent on the road
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State steps up
The Buckeyes are rolling once again after being doubted in the preseason
-
Hurley making his mark with Huskies
Hurley is quickly helping UConn gain back its respectability early on in his tenure