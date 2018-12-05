UConn vs. Lafayette odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-2 roll

The Connecticut Huskies host the Lafayette Leopards on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 18 points in the latest Connecticut vs. Lafayette odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 150.5. The Huskies (6-2) are coming off a narrow 76-72 loss to Arizona, while the Leopards (2-5) are getting their first action against a major program this season. Before you commit to any Connecticut vs. Lafayette picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 4 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 6-2 run on its top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it's locked in a strong UConn vs. Lafayette against the spread pick.

The computer knows UConn is a different team compared to last year. The Huskies went 14-18 a season ago, the final one for coach Kevin Ollie. Three starters returned for new coach Dan Hurley, who guided Rhode Island to a 51-18 record and two NCAA Tournament berths.

Senior guard Jalen Adams leads the way, averaging 18.8 points, but depth has been a key asset for the Huskies. Six players average at least eight points, with sophomore guard Alterique Gilbert (12.5) and junior guard Christian Vital (12.1) also scoring in double-figures.

UConn should have a big advantage down low -- the Huskies are out-rebounding their opponents by 5.7 per game. Vital leads the way with an average of 5.1, and seven different players grab three or more boards nightly.

Just because UConn has faced stronger competition and has the edge on the glass doesn't mean it can cover spread of nearly 20 points.

Lafayette's offense is usually a strength for the team under longtime coach Fran O'Hanlon, but it has fizzled during a two-game losing streak. After averaging 75.2 points the first give games, the Leopards are down to just 60 in the past two. They may get opportunities against a UConn defense that's allowing 74.3 points per game, ranking just 239th in the country.

Lafayette has its own talented backcourt, led by 6-3 sophomore Alex Petrie (14.3 ppg) and 6-1 sophomore Justin Jaworski (13.3 ppg). The Leopards are among the nation's top free-throw shooting teams at 79 percent.

So which side of Connecticut vs. Lafayette do you need to be all over?