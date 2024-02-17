Top-ranked UConn (23-2) will try to increase its lead atop the Big East standings when it hosts No. 4 Marquette (19-5) on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies are two games ahead of the Golden Eagles for first place, but this is the first of two meetings between these teams. UConn is riding a 13-game winning streak after cruising to a 101-65 win over DePaul on Wednesday. Marquette won its eighth straight game on Tuesday, getting past Butler in a 78-72 final.

UConn vs. Marquette spread: UConn -6.5

UConn vs. Marquette over/under: 147.5 points

UConn vs. Marquette money line: UConn -285, Marquette +233

Why UConn can cover

UConn extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 101-65 win over DePaul on Wednesday, as Alex Karaban led six double-digit scorers with 21 points. Stephon Castle scored 15 points and Cam Spencer chipped in 14, as the Huskies shot 56.3% from the floor against the Blue Demons. They have not won a home game by less than nine points since before Christmas.

Spencer, a senior guard, leads UConn with 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while senior guard Tristen Newton is adding 15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Karaban (14.9), Donovan Clingan (12.1) and Castle (11.2) are all scoring in double figures as well. UConn is riding a 17-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games.

Why Marquette can cover

While UConn has been one of the hottest teams in the country, it has not been tested by a team like Marquette during its hot streak. In fact, the Huskies have only faced one ranked team during that stretch, which was then-No. 18 Creighton in mid-January. Marquette has rattled off an eight-game winning streak, with five of those wins coming on the road.

The Golden Eagles covered the 4-point spread in their 78-72 win at Butler on Tuesday, as reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek scored 27 points and dished out five assists. Kolek leads four double-digit scorers with 16.1 points, 7.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Marquette has covered the spread in five straight games. See which team to pick here.

