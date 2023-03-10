The No. 1 seed Marquette Golden Eagles will face the No. 4 seed Connecticut Huskies in the semifinals of the 2023 Big East Tournament on Friday evening. Marquette closed the regular season with six straight wins before beating St. John's in overtime on Thursday. Connecticut extended its winning streak to six games with a 73-66 victory against Providence in the quarterfinals.

Marquette vs. UConn spread: UConn -3.5

Marquette vs. UConn over/under: 147 points

Marquette vs. UConn money line: Marquette 143, UConn -170

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette has made it back to the semifinals of the Big East Tournament for the first time since 2019 and the fourth time overall, extending its winning streak to seven games with an overtime win against St. John's on Thursday. The Golden Eagles erased a 14-point deficit in the first half and a 10-point halftime deficit. Tyler Kolek scored all 19 of his points following the intermission, including seven in overtime when he made five free throws.

They were able to overcome their third-lowest shooting percentage of the season and weather an off day from leading scorer Kam Jones, who was held to 11 points on 4 of 16 shooting. Jones scored 15 second-half points in an 82-76 win over UConn on Jan. 11, and he averages 15.1 points per game. Marquette has covered the spread in four of its last six games as an underdog.

Why UConn can cover

UConn is familiar with this stage of the tournament, as it has appeared in the semifinals in three straight seasons. The Huskies held a 26-point lead with 12.5 minutes remaining in their 73-66 win over Providence in the quarterfinals. Jordan Hawkins scored 19 points, while Tristen Newton had 16 points with four 3-pointers, allowing UConn to overcome 18 turnovers.

The Huskies led Marquette by 17 points at halftime of their 87-72 win in the rematch on Feb. 7, with Hawkins leading five double-digit scorers with 20 points. Junior forward Adama Sanogo paces UConn with 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Hawkins (16.5) and Newton (10.3) are both in double figures as well. They have covered the spread in five straight games and are unbeaten in their last nine games as favorites.

