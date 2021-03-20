An intriguing battle between former national champions arrives in the East Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday evening. The No. 7 seed Connecticut Huskies (15-7) take on the No. 10 Maryland Terrapins (15-13) in a matchup of teams looking to make deep runs in the updated March Madness bracket. UConn won five of the last six games in the regular season, though the Huskies were eliminated from the Big East Tournament with a loss to Creighton. Maryland lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, but the Terrapins faced a very difficult schedule in 2020-21.

Tip-off is at 7:10 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena on CBS. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Huskies as 3.5-point favorites, up from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 130 in the latest Maryland vs. UConn odds. Before making any UConn vs. Maryland picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned almost $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Maryland in the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Maryland vs. Connecticut:

Maryland vs. UConn spread: UConn -3.5

Maryland vs. UConn over-under: 130 points

Maryland vs. UConn money line: UConn -155, Maryland +135

MD: The Terrapins are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

UConn: The Huskies are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is a very strong defensive team, with a favorable matchup on that side of the floor. While UConn does have James Bouknight, the Huskies are below-average on both 2-point shooting (49.0 percent) and 3-point shooting (33.6 percent) for the season, and UConn is also below-average in generating free throw attempts. Maryland holds opponents to just 46.4 percent on 2-point shots, and the Terrapins have a block rate of 10.3 percent, up from the national average of 8.8 percent. Maryland is also excellent on the defensive glass (75.2 percent defensive rebound rate), and the Terrapins prevent free throw attempts at an elite level.

On the opposite side of the floor, Maryland boasts an effective field goal shooting mark of 52.6 percent, well above the national baseline, and it turns the ball over on only 16.8 percent of possessions. UConn is also one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the country, providing the opportunity for second-chance points.

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies are a top-25 team in both offensive and defensive efficiency, illustrating a balanced, talented team. Bouknight, who is averaging 19.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, leads the offense, and the Huskies are also elite on the offensive glass. The Huskies are grabbing 36.8 percent of their own missed shots this season, ranking No. 6 in the country. UConn is also a good free throw shooting team (73.1 percent) that takes care of the ball at an above-average rate, turning the ball over on only 17.5 percent of possessions.

On the defensive end, UConn is very good when it comes to shooting efficiency allowed, with opponents shooting only 45.6 percent on 2-point attempts and 31.6 percent on 3-point attempts. The Huskies are also a top-10 team in the country in shot blocking, rejecting 14.4 percent of attempts, and they are above-average in turnover creation.

How to make Maryland vs. UConn picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 136 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maryland vs. UConn? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.