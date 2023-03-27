A spot in the national championship game will be on the line when the Connecticut Huskies and Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes collide in the second 2023 Final Four semifinal on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Huskies (29-8) advanced to the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament with an 82-54 victory over Gonzaga in the West Region final. Meanwhile the Hurricanes (29-7) won the Midwest region with an 88-81 win over Texas to advance to Houston. Saturday's winner will face either San Diego State or Florida Atlantic in the national championship game on Monday.

UConn vs. Miami spread: Huskies -5.5

UConn vs. Miami over/under: 149.5 points

UConn vs. Miami money line: Huskies -240, Hurricanes +196

CONN: The Huskies rank second in the country in rebound margin (9.4 rebounds per game).

MIA: The Hurricanes are 11th in the country in free throw percentage (78.0).

Why UConn can cover

UConn has been dominant during the NCAA Tournament 2023. The Huskies have won their four games by an average of 22.5 points. They are the 10th team in tournament history to have won each of its first four games by at least 15 points.

In addition, UConn is an elite rebounding team. The Huskies rank second in the country in rebound margin (9.4 rebounds per game). Adama Sanogo leads the team and ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding (7.5).

Why Miami can cover

Miami has a playmaking guard in Isaiah Wong. A 6-foot-4 junior from Piscataway, N.J., who has the ability to beat defenders off the bounce, Wong averages a team-high 16.2 points per game, while shooting 38.1% from the 3-point line. For his efforts this season he was named the ACC Player of the Year.

In addition, Miami is an excellent free throw shooting team. The Hurricanes have shot 78.0 from the free throw line this season, which ranks 11th in the country. In the team's Elite Eight victory over Texas, they made 28-of-32 free throws (87.5%), including 25-of-27 (92.6%) in the second half.

