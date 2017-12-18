UConn vs. Oklahoma: How to watch Geno Auriemma's quest for 1,000 wins live on TV, streaming online

A little more than 32 years ago, UConn coach Geno Auriemma won his first game at the helm of the Huskies women's program. It was the start of one of the most illustrious coaching careers in any sport, and a tenure that has carried him to the cusp of a milestone 1,000 wins as his women's team faces Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Only two women's coaches -- Pat Summitt and Tara VanDerveer -- have ever reached the 1,000-win mark in the history of the sport. Only two men's coaches, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, have reached the same feat.

Along the way, Auriemma has compiled 11 NCAA championships, 18 Final Four appearances, six perfect seasons, and 45 conference titles. Not bad for a coach who took over a program that had only one winning season before him.

Women's College Basketball: No. 1 UConn vs. Oklahoma

When : Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET



: Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where : Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut



: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV : CBS Sports Network (Channel finder)



: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder) Authenticate through your cable provider in the CBS Sports App :

: Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Prediction

The first-ranked Huskies are unbeaten, unbroken and largely untested heading into Tuesday's potential landmark night against the Sooners from Oklahoma. That's no fault of their own -- they've played a tough schedule that included a bout with third-ranked Notre Dame along the way. But OU stands no chance of blocking history Tuesday. I'll take UConn to roll by double digits as Auriemma joins coaching elite with win No. 1,000.



