UConn vs. Oregon score: No. 3 Ducks hand No. 4 Huskies historic home loss with dominant effort
In 30 years at its on-campus arena, UConn women's basketball had never lost as handily as it did on Monday
The UConn women's basketball team suffered its worst home loss in Gampel Pavilion history on Monday at the hands of an Oregon team that looks like it could be the best in program history. The visiting Ducks shellacked the Huskies 74-56 in UConn's most lopsided defeat in the 30-year existence of the on-campus arena. It also marked the first loss for the Huskies inside the venue since 2013, while also serving as Oregon's first-ever road win against a top-five opponent.
Oregon, which entered ranked No. 3, improved to 20-2 on the year. No. 4 UConn, meanwhile, fell to 19-2 as its seven-game winning streak came to an end. The Ducks entered with an 0-3 all-time record against UConn, but had never played the powerhouse Huskies as a ranked team.
After two straight 33-5 seasons, Oregon is continuing to establish itself as a rising national power, led by reigning Wooden Award winner Sabrina Ionescu. The senior guard is the NCAA's all-time leader in triple doubles with 23, and she finished just one rebound and one assist shy of notching another one on Monday. All five Oregon starters scored in double figures Monday night, led by 22 points from senior forward Ruthy Heard.
The loss was UConn's first time hosting a higher-ranked team since 2016, when the Huskies were ranked No. 3 and defeated No. 2 Baylor 72-61. This time around, though, it was clear early that the Huskies had their work cut out for them as Oregon jumped to a 22-12 lead through one quarter.
Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with 19 points in defeat. The Huskies host Memphis on Friday before traveling to No. 1 South Carolina next Monday for another non-conference showdown. Oregon hosts No. 12 Arizona on Friday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coaches Poll: Maryland, Auburn, LSU rise
Monday brought a nice boost for Maryland and a few SEC teams who move up in the Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Louisville jumps into top 5
The Bears hold onto the top spot and Maryland jumps into the top 10
-
Bracketology: Auburn up to a No. 3 seed
The Tigers jumped up to a No. 3 seed in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection
-
Top 25 And 1: Garza has Iowa No. 17
The Hawkeyes are 11-1 at home after beating Illinois on Sunday
-
Baylor vs. K-State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Baylor vs. Kansas State game 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. Texas odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Texas game 10,000 times.
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home