Big East rivals square off on Saturday as the Providence Friars (12-16, 6-11) will host the UConn Huskies (19-9, 11-6) in men's college basketball action on CBS and Paramount+. The Huskies have won two of their last three games including a 93-79 victory against Georgetown their last time out, and they are 6-4 on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Friars are looking to turn their fortunes around after dropping two straight.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. The latest Providence vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus list UConn as the 6.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 145.5. The Huskies are -290 favorites (risk $290 to win $100) on the money line. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

SportsLine's proven model has simulated Providence vs. UConn 10,000 times and revealed its best bets for this game. See all the college basketball picks from SportsLine right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Providence vs. UConn (on Paramount+) on Saturday:

Over 145.5 (-111)

The Over has hit in three of UConn's last four games, and the Huskies rank third in the Big East in field goals made (27.6), free throws made (14.4) and free-throw percentage (78.5). They top the conference in assists (18.0) as their offense propels them past their Big East opponents. See all of the model's Saturday college basketball picks here.

The Pick: Over 145.5 -- The Over hits in 56% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: UConn 78, Providence 70

Bonus Saturday CBB pick: SportsLine's college basketball expert Thomas Casale, who is is 16-5 (+1025) on his last 21 CBB money-line picks, has locked in his best bet for Xavier vs. Creighton right here..

UConn -6.5 (-115)

The Huskies have won six straight matchups with the Friars dating back to the 2022-23 season and seven of the last eight, including a 87-84 win on Jan. 5. Friar's points leader Jayden Pierre (12.9) lead both teams with 24 points in that game, and Providence will look to him to exact revenge on UConn on Saturday. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

The Pick: UConn -6.5 -- The Huskies cover in 55% of simulations

Projected final score: UConn 78, Providence 70

Bonus Saturday CBB pick: SportsLine's model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. It has revealed five A-rated picks for Saturday's massive slate that you can see right here.

Want more college basketball picks for Saturday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for UConn vs. Providence. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 220-160 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Saturday right here.

Also be sure to see the Saturday college basketball picks from SportsLine's Thomas Casale. He's on a 16-5 (+1025) run on college basketball money-line picks and you visit SportsLine here to get all his picks.

And don't forget to watch Providence vs. UConn and other select college basketball games on CBS and Paramount+. Get a free seven-day trial right here.