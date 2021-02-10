The Connecticut Huskies and Providence Friars will renew their rivalry when they meet in a key Big East matchup on Wednesday. The teams will meet for the first time in eight years after Connecticut's return to the conference this season. The Huskies (8-4), who are fifth in the conference at 5-4, are coming off an 80-73 loss to Seton Hall on Saturday. The Friars (9-10), who are tied for seventh in the Big East with Marquette at 5-8, have lost three in a row and are coming off a 92-81 loss to St. John's on Saturday.

Tip-off from Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I., is set for 4 p.m. ET. UConn leads the all-time series 44-28, including a 17-14 edge in games played at Providence. The Huskies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Providence odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 132.5.

UConn vs. Providence spread: UConn -2.5

UConn vs. Providence over-under: 132.5 points

UConn vs. Providence money line: UConn -145, Providence +125



UConn: The Huskies have a plus-seven scoring margin this season

PROV: Three of the Friars' eight Big East losses have been by a combined four points

Why UConn can cover



Junior guards Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole have stepped up their play with James Bouknight out. Martin is second on the team in scoring and is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game. He has been sharp from long distance, connecting on 47.8 percent of his 3-pointers. Since the Marquette game when Bouknight went down, he has scored in double figures in all six games, including a 20-point effort against Butler on Jan. 26.

Cole, a redshirt transfer from Howard, has scored in double figures in eight of 12 games, including five of the last six. Cole is averaging 11 points, 3.8 assists, three rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, and is hitting 77.3 percent of his free throws. He earned his first start in the season opener and responded with 17 points, six assists and four steals. Cole is coming off a 12-point, three-rebound effort against Seton Hall.

Why Providence can cover

Senior center Nate Watson and junior guard David Duke are at the heart of the Friars' offense. Watson averages 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game and is hitting 61.1 percent of his shots from the floor and 70.3 percent of his free throws. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 of 19 games and has registered four double-doubles. His best game was Saturday against St. John's when he poured in a season-high 30 points, while grabbing eight rebounds. He scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds at Seton Hall on Dec. 20.

Duke is averaging 17.5 points, six rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 40.1 percent of his field goals, including 40.4 percent from 3-point range, and 80.4 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in 16 of 19 games, including three double-doubles. He was two assists short of a triple-double in a win over Butler on Dec. 30. In that game, he scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He scored a season-high 31 points against Marquette on Jan. 27 and 30 points at Xavier on Jan. 10.

