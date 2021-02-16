The Providence Friars and the Connecticut Huskies are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn is 9-5 overall and 4-3 at home while the Friars are 11-10 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Friars have won and covered in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Huskies, but it's been Connecticut who has had more success recently.

UConn has won and covered two of the last three against Providence and is 10-4 against the spread this season, while the visitors are 10-10-1 against the number. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points in the latest UConn vs. Providence odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any Providence vs. UConn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Providence. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Providence vs. Connecticut:

Connecticut vs. Providence spread: Connecticut -5.5

Connecticut vs. Providence over-under: 133 points

Connecticut vs. Providence money line: Connecticut -250, Providence +205

Latest Odds: Connecticut Huskies -5.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Connecticut

UConn was able to grind out a solid win over the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday, winning 80-72. Four players on UConn scored in the double digits: guard R.J. Cole (24), guard Tyrese Martin (15), forward Isaiah Whaley (12), and forward Tyler Polley (10). It was a good shooting night for the Huskies, who went 11-of-27 from the 3-point line in the win.

Cole and Martin have been key for Connecticut while James Bouknight has been out following surgery to fix bone spurs in his left elbow. Bouknight practiced on Monday and his status for Tuesday remains up in the air. Prior to the injury, Bouknight averaged 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, so he'd give the Huskies a massive boost if he's available to play.

What you need to know about Providence

Meanwhile, Providence beat the DePaul Blue Demons 57-47 this past Saturday. Providence's guard David Duke posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. The Friars got the win despite shooting 35.0 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from the 3-point line thanks to playing some suffocating defense of their own.

Providence held DePaul to just 30.6 percent shooting in the win and grabbed 31.0 percent of available offensive rebounds. Duke is leading the team in scoring this year, averaging 17.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Nate Watson is averaging 17.2 points per game and that pair will have to provide some scoring juice on Tuesday.

How to make Connecticut vs. Providence picks

The model has simulated Connecticut vs. Providence 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Connecticut vs. Providence? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.