High-profile Big East teams meet on Wednesday evening in Storrs, Connecticut. The No. 18 UConn Huskies welcome the No. 20 Providence Friars to Gampel Pavilion for a conference battle. UConn is 13-2 at home this season, posting a 20-7 overall record with four wins in the last five games. Providence is also 20-7 overall, including a 12-4 record in Big East play and a home win over UConn on Jan. 4.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists UConn as a 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 142 in the latest Providence vs. UConn odds. Before you make any UConn vs. Providence picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Providence vs. UConn and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for UConn vs. Providence:

Providence vs. UConn spread: UConn -7.5

Providence vs. UConn over/under: 142 points

Providence vs. UConn money line: UConn -345, Providence +270

PROV: The Friars are 12-4 against the spread in Big East games

UCONN: The Huskies are 6-10 against the spread in Big East games

Providence vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Providence can cover



Providence has a top-flight force in Bryce Hopkins, who leads the team with 16.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while making more than 39% of his 3-point attempts. The Friars have a top-20 offense in the country on a per-possession basis, and Providence is securing more than 35% of missed shots on the offensive glass. Providence leads the Big East in free throw creation rate while making 75.3% of free throw attempts, and the Friars are above-average in 2-point shooting and ball security.

On the defensive side, Providence is in the top three in the Big East in efficiency, and the Friars lead the conference in allowing 27.6% from 3-point range. Providence has a stellar 75.6% defensive rebound rate to go along with an 11.2% block rate in Big East play, and UConn does a poor job at taking care of the ball on offense. The Huskies commit a turnover on 18.7% of offensive possessions, potentially fueling Providence's transition attack.

Why UConn can cover

UConn is stellar on both ends of the floor by the metrics. The Huskies are in the top 20 of the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and in the top ten in opponent shooting. That includes elite 3-point defense, as opponents make only 4.5 attempts per game from 3-point distance and shoot only 29.3% from long range. UConn is also solidly above-average in 2-point defense, block rate, turnover creation, defensive rebound rate, and assist rate allowed.

On offense, UConn has a pair of scorers generating more than 16 points per game in Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins, and the Huskies lead the country in securing 38.2% of missed shots on the offensive glass. UConn averages 17.0 assists per game, a top-10 national mark, and the Huskies are shooting 35.2% from 3-point range, 52.4% on 2-point attempts, and 74.6% at the free throw line this season.

How to make Providence vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. The model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Providence? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.