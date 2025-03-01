A Saturday tripleheader on CBS begins in Providence, Rhode Island, when two-time reigning national champion UConn faces Providence. UConn won the first meeting between these teams at home in January after guard Hassan Diarra knocked down a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining to seal an 87-84 win.

That win over Providence helped UConn improve to 4-0 in Big East play. Since that game, the Huskies have gone just 7-6 against Big East competition, with bad losses to Villanova and Seton Hall scattered in between. UConn is coming off a 93-79 win over Georgetown at home earlier this week.

Providence has lost six of its last seven games in Big East play and is coming off an 82-52 road loss to Marquette earlier this week. The Friars have been without star forward Bryce Hopkins for most of the season, his last appearance being on Dec. 10 against DePaul.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of UConn's showdown with Providence.

How to watch UConn vs. Providence live

Date: Saturday, March 1 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

UConn vs. Providence prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

This year's UConn squad hasn't been the same team that dominated Big East competition last season, but they're still dangerous. Although Providence has struggled in Year 2 of the Kim English era, this could be the perfect storm for a close game inside Amica Mutual Pavilion. Look for UConn to win a close game on the road. Pick: Providence +5.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Cameron Salerno Jerry Palm Isaac Trotter UCONN -5.5 UConn UConn UConn UConn Providence UConn UConn S/U UConn UConn UConn UConn UConn UConn UConn

