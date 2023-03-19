The fourth-seeded Connecticut Huskies seek a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly a decade when they take on the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels in a second round matchup in the West Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. UConn's last Sweet 16 appearance came in 2014, when it went on to win the fourth national championship in program history. The Huskies rolled past Iona 87-63 on Friday, while Saint Mary's defeated VCU 63-51 in the first round.

Tipoff at MVP Arena in Albany, NY is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 4-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Saint Mary's odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 127.5.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's spread: Huskies -4

UConn vs. Saint Mary's over/under: 127.5 points

UConn vs. Saint Mary's money line: Huskies -190, Gaels +158

UCONN: The Huskies are 17-6 against the spread in their last 23 NCAA Tournament games

SMC: The Gaels are 0-5 ATS in their last five contests following an ATS win

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies trailed by two points at halftime on Friday before opening the second half with a 17-4 run and outscoring Iona 50-24 in the second half. Junior forward Adama Sanogo scored 10 points during UConn's decisive spurt while sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins produced the other seven on two 3-pointers and a free throw. Sanogo recorded 22 of his season-high 28 points in the second half and finished with 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of 2022-23.

Hawkins scored all 13 of his points in the final 20 minutes after going 0-for-6 from the field in the first half. Freshman center Donovan Clingan came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine boards, falling just shy of his fifth double-double. Junior guard Andre Jackson Jr. also came up with a solid performance as he recorded 10 points and dished out a game-high seven assists.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

The Gaels are looking to reach the Sweet 16 for the third time in school history and first since 2010, when they upset Richmond and Villanova as the No. 10 seed in their region before losing to Baylor. Only five players recorded points in Friday's victory, but four of them reached double figures. Junior center Mitchell Saxen and senior guard Alex Ducas led the way with 17 points apiece, while sophomore guard Augustas Marciulionis came off the bench to post 13.

Ducas pulled down eight rebounds, dished out four assists and made five steals, while Saxen had seven boards, four assists and four blocks. Senior guard Logan Johnson, who leads Saint Mary's with an average of 14.6 points, scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. The Gaels played a strong defensive game against VCU, forcing 14 turnovers while limiting the Rams to 36.7% shooting - including 22.2% in the second half.

