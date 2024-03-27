A rematch of last season's men's basketball championship game will take place when the UConn Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs collide in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston. Last year, the Huskies blitzed the Aztecs, 76-59, in the title game to capture the program's fifth national championship. This year UConn (33-3) has cruised through its two tournament games thus far, beating Stetson and Northwestern by a combined 56 points. Meanwhile San Diego State (26-10) survived a first round game against UAB before blowing out Yale, 85-57, in the second round.



Tipoff is scheduled for 7:39 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 11 points in the latest UConn vs. San Diego State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.5. Before making any San Diego State vs. UConn picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UConn vs. San Diego State spread: Huskies -11

UConn vs. San Diego State over/under: 135.5 points

UConn vs. San Diego State money line: Huskies -659, Aztecs +476

UCONN: The Huskies rank second in the country in scoring margin (+17.7 points per game).

SDSU: The Aztecs are 15th in the country in field goal percentage defense (40.3).

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies have one of the best players in the country in Tristen Newton. The 6-foot-5 guard leads the team in scoring (15.3 points per game) and assists (6.2 per game) while ranking second in rebounding (6.8 per game). For his efforts this season, he was named a first team all-America by the Associated Press.

In addition, UConn has been an excellent shooting team all season. The Huskies are shooting 49.8%, which ranks fifth in the country. Through two NCAA Tournament games so far they are shooting 53.2%.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs are one of the best defensive teams in the nation. San Diego State leads the Mountain West and ranks 15th in the country in field goal percentage defense (40.3). The team also gives up just 93.5 points per 100 possessions, which ranks ninth in Div. I in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

That defense is led by Lamont Butler. With a physical style of play, the 6-foot-2 senior guard ranks fifth in the conference in steals per game 1.53. Earlier this month he was named the MWC's Defensive Player of the Year.

