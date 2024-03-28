The UConn Huskies resume their quest to win back-to-back national championships on Thursday when they square off against the San Diego State Aztecs in a Sweet 16 matchup at TD Garden in Boston. Last year, the Huskies dominated their six NCAA Tournament games en route to winning the fifth national championship in program history. This year, UConn (33-3) is four victories away from becoming the first program to win back-to-back national titles since Florida in 2006-07. To do so, the Huskies will again have to beat San Diego State (26-10), the team that UConn knocked off in last year's national title game.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:39 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 11.5 points in the latest UConn vs. San Diego State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5.

UConn vs. San Diego State spread: Huskies -11.5

UConn vs. San Diego State over/under: 136.5 points

UConn vs. San Diego State money line: Huskies -762, Aztecs +525

UCONN: The Huskies rank second in the country in scoring margin (+17.7 points per game).

SDSU: The Aztecs are 15th in the country in field goal percentage defense (40.3).

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies have arguably the best backcourt in the country in Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer. Newton, a first-team All-American, leads the team in scoring (15.3) and assists (6.2) per game. Meanwhile, Spencer leads the team in steals (1.42 per game) and is second on the team in scoring (14.4). Spencer is also shooting 44.0% on 3-pointers, which ranks fifth in the country.

In addition, UConn has been playing excellent defense all season. The Huskies give up just 63.9 points per game, which leads the Big East and ranks 12th in the nation. According to Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency metric, the Huskies give up 93.5 points per 100 possessions, which ranks eighth in Div. I.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs are one of the best defensive teams in the nation. San Diego State leads the Mountain West and ranks 15th in the country in field goal percentage defense (40.3). The team also gives up just 93.5 points per 100 possessions, which ranks ninth in Div. I in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

That defense is led by Lamont Butler. With a physical style of play, the 6-foot-2 senior guard ranks fifth in the conference in steals per game 1.53. Earlier this month he was named the MWC's Defensive Player of the Year.

How to make UConn vs. San Diego State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 143 points.

So who wins San Diego State vs. UConn, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UConn vs. San Diego State spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 152-109 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.