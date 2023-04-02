The UConn Huskies seek the fifth national title in program history when they take on the San Diego State Aztecs in the 2023 National Championship game of the NCAA Tournament on Monday. UConn (30-8), which last wore the crown when it defeated Kentucky in 2014, rolled past Miami 72-59 in the Final Four. Meanwhile, San Diego State (32-6) advanced to the title game for the first time by edging Florida Atlantic 72-71.

Tip-off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is set for 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS. The Huskies are 7-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.

The model entered the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 85-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also went 6-1 on top-rated picks during the first two weeks of March Madness.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for SDSU vs. UConn:

UConn vs. San Diego State spread: Huskies -7

UConn vs. San Diego State over/under: 133 points

UConn vs. San Diego State money line: Huskies -360, Aztecs +280

UCONN: The Huskies are 21-6 against the spread in their last 27 NCAA Tournament games

SDSU: The Aztecs are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 overall contests

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies controlled their matchup against Miami from the beginning, jumping out to a 9-0 lead and never looking back. Junior forward Adama Sanogo came up with another strong performance as he scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds. It was the third double-double of the NCAA Tournament for Sanogo and the seventh straight time he scored in double figures.

UConn also received a solid effort from Jordan Hawkins, who overcame a stomach bug to produce 13 points. The sophomore guard has reached double digits in all five games of the NCAA Tournament after recording only five in the Huskies' loss to Marquette in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. Senior guard Tristan Newton dished out eight assists against the Hurricanes for UConn, which has won each of its five contests by at least 13 points.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs defeated Florida Atlantic in dramatic fashion as junior guard Lamont Butler buried a jumper at the buzzer. Butler finished with nine points after scoring a game-high 18 in San Diego State's victory against Creighton in the Elite Eight. Senior guard Matt Bradley was the Aztecs' top offensive performer versus the Owls, nailing four 3-pointers en route to a team-best 21 points.

It was the highest output for Bradley, who is averaging a team-leading 12.7 points, since he scored 23 on Dec. 31 against UNLV. Senior forward Jaedon LeDee came off the bench Saturday to register 12 points and six rebounds for San Diego State, which trailed by 14 midway through the second half. LeDee has reached double figures in five of his last nine games after accomplishing the feat only six times over his first 29 contests this season.

How to make San Diego State vs. UConn picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points.

So who wins UConn vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread has all the value?