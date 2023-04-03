The Connecticut Huskies have had little difficulty in the 2023 NCAA Tournament thus far, winning each of their first five games by at least 13 points. UConn (30-8) hopes the trend continues when it faces the San Diego State Aztecs in the 2023 NCAA national championship game on Monday. The Huskies cruised to a 72-59 victory against Miami on Saturday to earn a spot in the title game for the fifth time in school history. San Diego State (32-6) is making its first appearance in the contest following a 72-71 triumph over Florida Atlantic in the Final Four.

Tipoff at NRG Stadium in Houston, Tex. is set for 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS. The Huskies are 7-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 132.5. Before making any San Diego State vs. UConn picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model entered the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 85-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also went 6-1 on top-rated picks during the first two weeks of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. San Diego State and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the 2023 NCAA national championship game. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for SDSU vs. UConn:

UConn vs. San Diego State spread: Huskies -7

UConn vs. San Diego State over/under: 132.5 points

UConn vs. San Diego State money line: Huskies -350, Aztecs +250

UCONN: The Huskies are 21-6 against the spread in their last 27 NCAA Tournament games

SDSU: The Aztecs are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 overall contests

UConn vs. San Diego State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies in scoring with an average of 17.2 points and exceeded that number on Saturday. The junior forward led all players with 21 points as he was 9-for-11 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds to post his ninth double-double of the season and third of the Tournament. It marked the 12th time this campaign and third in the last five games Sanogo has scored at least 20 points.

UConn's second-leading scorer is Jordan Hawkins, who is producing 16.2 points per contest. The sophomore guard has reached double figures in each of the Huskies' five games in the NCAA Tournament 2023 and hit the 20-point mark in back-to-back contests before recording 13 against Miami. UConn has outscored its opponents by an average of 20.6 points, winning each contest by at least 13. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs defeated Florida Atlantic in dramatic fashion as junior guard Lamont Butler buried a jumper at the buzzer. Butler finished with nine points after scoring a game-high 18 in San Diego State's victory against Creighton in the Elite Eight. Senior guard Matt Bradley was the Aztecs' top offensive performer versus the Owls, nailing four 3-pointers en route to a team-best 21 points.

It was the highest output for Bradley, who is averaging a team-leading 12.7 points, since he scored 23 on Dec. 31 against UNLV. Senior forward Jaedon LeDee came off the bench Saturday to register 12 points and six rebounds for San Diego State, which trailed by 14 midway through the second half. LeDee has reached double figures in five of his last nine games after accomplishing the feat only six times over his first 29 contests this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make San Diego State vs. UConn picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.