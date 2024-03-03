No. 3 UConn will be aiming to clinch the Big East regular-season crown on Sunday when it plays host to Seton Hall on CBS. Revenge will also be at stake for the Huskies, who fell 75-60 against the Pirates in the Big East opener for both teams on Dec. 20.

The Pirates (18-10, 11-6 Big East) enter firmly on the bubble in Jerry Palm's Bracketology and could use another big win over UConn to bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes. Beating the Huskies (25-3, 15-2) on the road would be a blockbuster addition to Seton Hall's resume before it closes the regular season with home games against Villanova and DePaul.

Getting it done won't be easy, though. UConn is unbeaten at home since Jan. 25 of last year, and the Huskies obliterated Villanova and Marquette by a combined 52 points in their last two home contests. Sandwiched in between those games was a 19-point loss at Creighton on Feb. 20 that ended UConn's six-week run at No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Despite that loss, the Huskies remain the betting favorite to win the national title, and they will be eager to celebrate a Big East crown on their home floor. It would be the program's first regular-season conference title since it won the Big East in 2006. Even last year's national title run didn't include a conference championship.

How to watch UConn vs. Seton Hall live

Date: Sunday, March 3 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Gampel Pavillion -- Storrs, Connecticut

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

UConn vs. Seton Hall prediction, picks

UConn will be looking for revenge after scoring a season-low 60 points in the December loss at Seton Hall. The Huskies have grown immeasurably since then and can clinch the Big East title with a victory. Seton Hall has been blown out on the road a few times in league play already, and look for it to happen again in a tough matchup against a motivated UConn team. Prediction: UConn -14.5

