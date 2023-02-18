The No. 20 Connecticut Huskies will be hoping to split their season series with the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday afternoon. UConn came up short in the first meeting between these teams, losing in a 67-66 final as a 5-point road favorite. Both teams have seven losses in Big East play, making this game a battle for fifth place in the standings.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. The Huskies are favored by 10 points in the latest UConn vs. Seton Hall odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 134. Before entering any Seton Hall vs. UConn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen HUGE returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Seton Hall. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Connecticut vs. Seton Hall:

Connecticut vs. Seton Hall spread: Connecticut -10

Connecticut vs. Seton Hall over/under: 134 points

Connecticut vs. Seton Hall money line: Connecticut -520, Seton Hall +400

Connecticut vs. Seton Hall picks: See picks here

Why UConn can cover

Connecticut will be motivated to get revenge for its disappointing loss to Seton Hall earlier this season, as the Huskies led by 14 points at halftime before giving up the lead with 1:08 remaining and eventually losing on a putback with less than two seconds on the clock. Seton Hall has gone just 4-3 since pulling off that upset, with its wins coming against teams at the bottom of the conference standings. The Pirates had to hold off last-place Georgetown on Tuesday, failing to cover the 11.5-point spread.

Meanwhile, UConn has gone 12-2 in its home games this season, and it is 6-1 in its games played on campus. The Huskies have gone 4-2 since losing to Seton Hall, with their other loss coming in narrow fashion at then-No. 23 Creighton last Saturday. Adama Sanogo leads the team with 17.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and he is coming off a double-double effort against Creighton.

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall finds itself on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble in most projections, so it will be in desperate need of a win on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates will have some confidence coming into this matchup after beating UConn in the first meeting. Kadary Richmond gave them their first lead with just over a minute remaining, finishing with team highs in points (18) and rebounds (10).

Al-Amir Dawes scored 20 points to lead four Seton Hall players in double figures on Tuesday. Dawes, a senior guard, leads the Pirates with 12.6 points per game, while Tyrese Samuel is adding 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. UConn has only covered the spread seven times in its last 20 Big East games, making the Huskies a team to stay away from right now.

How to make Seton Hall vs. UConn picks

The model has simulated Seton Hall vs. Connecticut 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Connecticut vs. Seton Hall? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 66-38 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.