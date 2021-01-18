The No. 25 Connecticut Huskies renew their rivalry with the St. John's Red Storm when they meet in Big East Conference action on Monday. This will be their first meeting in eight years. St. John's (7-7), which is ninth in the Big East at 2-6, is 0-4 on the road and is looking for its first win at Connecticut since Jan. 16, 2000. UConn (7-1), which is second in the conference at 4-1, is 3-1 at home.

Tip-off from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET. St. John's leads the all-time series 35-28, but UConn holds a 17-10 edge in games played at Storrs. The Huskies are 7.5-point favorites in the latest St. John's vs. UConn odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143. Before making any UConn vs. St. John's picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. St. John's. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for St. John's vs. Connecticut:

St. John's vs. Connecticut spread: Connecticut -7.5

St. John's vs. Connecticut money line: Connecticut -360; St. John's +285

St. John's vs. Connecticut over-under: 143 points

SJ: Is averaging 17.4 assists per game this season

UCONN: Has had seven games either cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Latest Odds: Connecticut Huskies -7.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about UConn



The Huskies have been red hot, winning four straight, and have five players averaging nine points per game or more. They will be without leading scorer sophomore guard James Bouknight (20.3 points per game), who is coming off elbow surgery after being injured against Marquette on Jan. 5. Picking up the slack is junior guard Tyrese Martin, who is averaging 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is hitting 46.2 percent of his 3-pointers. He is coming off an 18-point effort at DePaul on Jan. 11.

Senior forward Tyler Polley has also played well of late, including a 23-point performance at Marquette. He also had 19 points at Butler on Jan. 9. For the season, Polley averages 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He is connecting on 46.2 percent of his field goals, including 45.7 percent from 3-point range, and 81.8 percent of his free throws.

What you need to know about St. John's

The Red Storm has been able to put up some points this season and has a plus-0.5 scoring margin. Sophomore guard/forward Julian Champagnie leads the Big East Conference in scoring at 20.7 points per game. He is also in the top-10 in the conference in a number of other categories, including first in free throw percentage (88 percent), ninth in rebounding (7.3), fifth in steals (1.8) and ninth in blocks (1.2). He has recorded four double-doubles with six 20-plus point games in 12 appearances.

Also powering St. John's is junior guard Greg Williams Jr., who is averaging 11.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game, which is second in the Big East. He has finished in double figures eight times in his last 13 games. He scored 21 points and notched a career-best six steals against Stony Brook on Dec. 6, and scored a career-high 26 against Georgetown on Dec. 20. Last year, he played in 31 games, starting the final 10 of the season, and averaged 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

How to make UConn vs. St. John's picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins St. John's vs. UConn? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.