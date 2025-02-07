The No. 12 St. John's Red Storm (20-3, 11-1 Big East) will try to extend their nine-game winning streak when they face the No. 19 Connecticut Huskies (16-6, 8-3) on Friday night. St. John's has a one-game lead over Creighton atop the conference standings after beating then-No. 11 Marquette on Tuesday. UConn is coming off back-to-back wins over DePaul and Marquette, moving into fourth place in the Big East. This is the first meeting between these teams, with a rematch at Madison Square Garden set for Feb. 23.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn is favored by 3.5 points in the latest UConn vs. St. John's odds, while the over/under is 141.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

UConn vs. St. John's spread: UConn -3.5

UConn vs. St. John's over/under: 141.5 points

UConn vs. St. John's money line: UConn -168, St. John's +141

Why UConn can cover

UConn is trying to become the first team to win three straight national titles since UCLA won seven straight from 1967-73. The Huskies have lost twice as many games as they did last season, but they have also showcased a high ceiling. They never trailed in their win over Marquette on Saturday, leading by as many as 15 points.

Sophomore guard Solo Ball scored a career-high 25 points, knocking down 7 of 9 attempts from 3-point range. He completed his double-double with 11 rebounds and moved into a tie with junior forward Alex Karaban for the team lead in points per game (15.0). UConn is 15-3 in its last 18 conference games, and it is 10-2 in its last 12 home games against St. John's.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's has been the hottest team in the Big East during league play, rattling off a nine-game winning streak to take control of first place in the standings. The Red Storm have notched double-digit road wins against Xavier, Seton Hall and Georgetown during that hot streak, and they are coming off a 70-64 win over Marquette. They remarkably had three starters finish with double-doubles during that win, and senior guard Kadary Richmond flirted with a triple-double by tallying 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Junior guard RJ Luis Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while junior forward Zuby Ejiofor had 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Red Storm have their best record through 23 games since 1985-86, and they have their best conference record since 1984-85 when they reached the Final Four. They have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games against UConn.

