A Big East showdown has the No. 10 St. John's Red Storm (23-4) and the UConn Huskies (18-8) matching up on Sunday. The Red Storm have won two consecutive games. On Feb. 19, St. John's routed DePaul, 82-58. The Huskies are also coming off a victory. On Tuesday, UConn outlasted Villanova, 66-59. Back on Feb. 7, St. John's defeated UConn, 68-62. R.J. Luis Jr. (groin) is out for the Red Storm.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at noon ET. The Red Storm are 4.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. St. John's odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has dialed in on UConn vs. St. John's and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for UConn vs. St. John's:

UConn vs. St. John's spread: Red Storm -4.5

UConn vs. St. John's over/under: 138.5 points

UConn vs. St. John's money line: Red Storm -201, Huskies +166

Why UConn can cover

Sophomore guard Solo Ball is an athletic guard who plays with a high motor. Ball leads the team in points per game (14.7) and shoots 43.8% from beyond the arc. The Virginia native has scored at least 15 points in 10 of his last 13 outings. On Feb. 15 versus Seton Hall, Ball had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Freshman forward Liam McNeeley returned to the floor in February and gives the Huskies another consistent scorer. He owns a quick release and spaces the floor. McNeeley logs 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The Texas native has recorded a double-double in two of his last four games. On Feb. 7 against St. John's, McNeeley notched 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Why St. John's can cover

Senior guard Kadary Richmond is a two-way threat and excels when putting the ball on the floor. Richmond averages 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He's finished with a double-double in two of his last three games. On Feb. 12 against Villanova, Richmond had 17 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists.

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor has been an active member of the frontcourt. Ejiofor owns a soft touch out of the low post. He leads the team in rebounds (8.1) and blocks (1.5) to go along with 13.9 points per game. On Feb. 16 versus Creighton, the Texas native had 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

How to make UConn vs. St. John's picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 149 points.

So who wins UConn vs. St. John's, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations?