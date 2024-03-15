The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies and the No. 5 seed St. John's Red Storm collide in the semifinals of the 2024 Big East Tournament on Friday. The Huskies have won five straight games, including an 87-60 blowout win over Xavier in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, St. John's is on a six-game win streak. On Thursday, the Red Storm knocked off Seton Hall 91-72.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 9.5-point favorites in the latest St. John's vs. UConn odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any UConn vs. St. John's picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. St. John's and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for St. John's vs. UConn:

UConn vs. St. John's spread: Huskies -9.5

UConn vs. St. John's over/under 146.5 points

UConn vs. St. John's money line: Huskies -490, Red Storm +368

UCONN: 21-11 ATS this season

SJU: 16-16 ATS this season

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton is a skilled ball handler who has the court vision to get his teammates involved. The Texas native averages 15 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. In the win over Xavier, Newton dropped 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a dominant force in the frontcourt. He is a lengthy rim protector who has a knack for piling up rebounds. The Connecticut native logs 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. In his last outing, Clingan totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Why St. John's can cover

Senior guard Daniss Jenkins provides the Red Storm with an agile playmaker. Jenkins scans the floor with ease but also gets into the lane with regularity. The Texas native logs 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. On Mar. 9 against Georgetown, Jenkins notched 23 points, seven assists, and two steals.

Senior center Joel Soriano uses his size to create space around the rim for rebounds and easy looks offensively. The New York native averages 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 58% from the field. In Thursday's win over Seton Hall, Soriano had 14 points, 12 boards and four assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 150 points.

