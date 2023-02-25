No. 18 UConn seeks revenge on Saturday as the Huskies take on St. John's at Madison Square Garden after losing the first meeting between the teams earlier this season. The Red Storm upset the Huskies 85-74 on the road back on Jan. 15 as UConn struggled through January, but St. John's was unable to build on the momentum of that win and enter this game at eighth in the Big East standings with a record of 17-12 (7-11 Big East).

The Huskies (21-7, 10-7) enter having won five of their last six games after sitting below .500 in league play just a month ago. UConn enjoyed one of its best showings of the conference slate thus far on Wednesday in an 87-69 win over No. 20 Providence as the Huskies sank 10 of 21 attempts from 3-point range and out-rebounded the Friars 38-19.

St. John's has won three of its last four but is already assured of finishing with a losing record in league play for a third time in four seasons under coach Mike Anderson after a 4-10 start in Big East action relegated the Red Storm to the bottom of the conference standings. However, the UConn rematch and a road game against league-leading Marquette next week provide Anderson's squad a chance to enter the Big East Tournament with momentum.

In the first meeting, UConn committed a season-high 20 turnovers as St. John's pulled away in the second half. Six different players reached double figures for the Red Storm. The memory of that poor showing should motivate a UConn team that is trending up entering the rematch.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

UConn vs. St. John's prediction, picks

UConn has won six of its last eight with five of those six wins coming by at least nine points. The only losses came against Big East stalwarts Xavier and Creighton. The Huskies are much-improved since losing to St. John's earlier this season and should be inspired to cleanse the memory of a lackluster showing against the Red Storm last month. Look for the Huskies to cover inside Madison Square Garden and enter the regular season's final week with momentum. Prediction: UConn -7.5

