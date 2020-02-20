UConn vs. Temple odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model

The Connecticut Huskies and the Temple Owls are set to square off in an AAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at the Liacouras Center. Temple is 13-12 overall and 7-5 at home, while UConn is 14-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. UConn has won three of its past four games. Temple has won three of its past five games. The Owls are favored by one point in the latest Temple vs. Connecticut odds, while the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Connecticut vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Temple vs. Connecticut. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UConn vs. Temple:

Temple vs. Connecticut spread: Temple -1

Temple vs. Connecticut over-under: 134.5 points

Temple vs. Connecticut money line: Temple -115, Connecticut -105

What you need to know about Temple

Temple suffered a 76-56 defeat to the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats on Sunday. The Owls' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nate Pierre-Louis, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Quinton Rose, who had 22 points in addition to five boards. The Wildcats went on a 20-2 run over the first 5:46 of the second half.

What you need to know about Connecticut

It was close when the Huskies and the Memphis Tigers clashed on Sunday, but UConn ultimately edged out the opposition 64-61. Christian Vital had 23 points along with nine rebounds. Vital had 18 points in the second half. James Bouknight added 17 points. Vital and Bouknight combined to score 29 of the Huskies 39 second-half points. A late pair of Vital free throws wrapped up the win for UConn.

UConn beat Temple 78-63 the last time the teams met in January.

How to make Temple vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Temple vs. Connecticut 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Temple vs. Connecticut? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UConn vs. Temple spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.