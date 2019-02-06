UConn vs. Temple odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

The Temple Owls will host the UConn Huskies in AAC action on Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network. The host Owls are favored by four points, with the total at 148.5 in the latest UConn vs. Temple odds. On paper, these teams are largely even, as the Owls are in fourth place with a 6-3 conference mark, while the Huskies are seventh at 4-5. The two sides have split their past 10 meetings both straight-up and against the spread, so be sure to check out the UConn vs. Temple picks and college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your own selections for Wednesday night's clash.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 90-58 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Temple's size is going to be a significant advantage over Connecticut.

The model knows that Temple's size is going to be a significant advantage over Connecticut. Temple is the 34th-tallest team in the nation, while UConn ranks 212th in that category, according to KenPom. And that size disparity isn't merely cosmetic either. The Owls use their length to disrupt defensively and play the passing lanes.

The Owls rank 10th in the nation in steal rate (12.3 percent) against Division-I opponents, and they've used that ability to win the turnover margin by an average of four takeaways per game.

However, the Huskies won't make it easy for the hosts to cover the UConn vs. Temple spread.

The Huskies' defense is designed to force opposing offenses into taking mid-range jump shots by fiercely protecting the rim and running teams off the 3-point line. UConn ranks No. 23 in the nation versus D-I opponents with a three-point shooting percentage of 30.1 against and its 13.1 percent block rate ranks it 32nd in the nation.

The Owls don't shoot it particularly well to begin with (32.9 percent from beyond the arc), so if the Huskies can thwart their driving attempts, it will put them in position to compete. Then, do-it-all guard Jalen Adams, who averages 17.7 points per game, will have a chance take over late as he's done so many times in his four-year career.

Who wins Temple vs. UConn? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Temple vs. Connecticut spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned more than $5,000 to $100 players the last two years.