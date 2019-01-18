UConn vs. Tulane rescheduled: How to watch on CBS Sports Network, live stream, watch online

The UConn vs. Tulane men's basketball game on Saturday is being moved up on the schedule due to a winter storm expected to hit the area.

The game was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET but will instead be moved up to 2 p.m. The game will still be played at the same venue, Gampel Pavillion, but broadcast information has changed; instead of airing on CBS Sports Network, the game will be exclusively streamed via CBS Sports Network online.

After a two-game road stretch in which UConn lost twice, once in overtime to Cincinnati and once in a close one to TU, which featured quadruple technicals and both Danny Hurley and Frank Haith being ejected in the second half, the Huskies need this win to keep their fading NCAA Tournament hopes afloat. After a 9-3 start overall, they've now dropped five of their last six.

The loser here between the Green Wave and Huskies will plummet to last in the league standings. Tulane is the only AAC team still winless in conference play, and Vegas odds suggest its woes will continue on the road come Saturday.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 2 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where : Gampel Pavillion in Storrs, Connecticut

: Gampel Pavillion in Storrs, Connecticut Live stream : CBSSports.com



: CBSSports.com TV: CBS Sports Network will re-air the game in its entirety at 7:30 PM, ET

More CBS Sports Network Games